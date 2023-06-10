Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after buying an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,149. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

