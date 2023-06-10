Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 2,277,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

