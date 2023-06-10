Vazirani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 7.3% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,297,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

