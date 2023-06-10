Vazirani Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Albertsons Companies comprises 1.8% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

