Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,918,974 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

In other Velocys news, insider Tom Quigley acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,917.95). Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

