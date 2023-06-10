Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $11.26. Verastem shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 107,040 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Verastem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

