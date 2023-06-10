Verge Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $498,985.87 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,329.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00326052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00540049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00412505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,763,569 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,763,563 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

