Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.05 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $145,805.86 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00300537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00532659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00396023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,942,810 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

