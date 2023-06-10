Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0888 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $130,112.38 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,856.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00299191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00534028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00401465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,944,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

