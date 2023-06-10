Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Vipshop Trading Up 0.7 %
VIPS stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
