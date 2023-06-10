Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

VIPS stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

