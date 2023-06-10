Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCVGet Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.29. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 649,957 shares changing hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 11,664.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

