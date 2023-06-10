Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.29. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 649,957 shares changing hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 11,664.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.