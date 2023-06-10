Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.29. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 649,957 shares changing hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
