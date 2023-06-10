Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 222,200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDST Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,528,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $733,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,360 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $16,050,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,149,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.56. 6,385,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,601. The stock has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

