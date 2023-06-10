Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Vital Farms worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,009,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.44 million, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

