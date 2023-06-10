Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.86). 8,155,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.87).

Vivo Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.40.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

