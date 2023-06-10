Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,228 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.37 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

