Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,491 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.