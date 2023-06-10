Vow (VOW) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Vow (VOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $158.47 million and approximately $364,807.55 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

