VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.95 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and approximately $225.99 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,709.86 or 0.99950812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0218644 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $464.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.