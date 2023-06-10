Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 29,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 341,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.