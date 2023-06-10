Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.30 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00031782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,629,086 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.