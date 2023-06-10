WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 1.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.47. 1,512,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,103,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.78.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -517.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.

Insider Activity

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$45,396.00. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.