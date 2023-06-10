WEMIX 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002527 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $169.56 million and $6.24 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 966,931,683 coins and its circulating supply is 253,052,974 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 966,859,682.7422304 with 252,977,674.24364185 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.691145 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,774,949.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

