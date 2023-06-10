Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 2.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment.

