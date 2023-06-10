Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,830. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

