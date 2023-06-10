WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.60 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00018258 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $290.32 million and $9.60 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

