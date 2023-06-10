William M. Sullivan Sells 985 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $24,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,655,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,618,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.