WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in WNS by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

