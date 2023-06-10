WOO Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $296.65 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $296.65 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,107,774 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

