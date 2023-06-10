Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $47,783.25 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WDAY stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.43, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 18,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $276,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

