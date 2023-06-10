Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,224.45

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,224.45 ($40.09) and traded as high as GBX 3,281.84 ($40.80). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,250 ($40.40), with a volume of 169,356 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,229.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,511.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,093.02%.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

