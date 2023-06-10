Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.13 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $86.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $26,338.68 or 1.00034238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 156,848 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

