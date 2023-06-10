Wrapped Everscale Hits One Day Trading Volume of $162,746.35 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $162,746.35 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 45,782,853,153,348.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,564,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,084,493,540 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05251934 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,325.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.