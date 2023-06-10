XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,199.34

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,199.34 ($27.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($27.60). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,205 ($27.41), with a volume of 9,052 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on XPP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.57) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($30.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.57) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £425.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,033.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,199.21.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

