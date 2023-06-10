XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 422,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 193,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of XWELL from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

XWELL ( NASDAQ:XWEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 87.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that XWELL, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XWELL, Inc provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public.

