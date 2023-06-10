Yara International ASA (YARIY) to Issue Dividend of $2.14 on June 29th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.1375 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.