Zacks Research Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.