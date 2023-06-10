Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

