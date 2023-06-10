ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $264,600.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.