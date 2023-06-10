Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $431.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.56 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $905,610 over the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

