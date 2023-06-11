100,000 Shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,291,000 after buying an additional 8,792,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 242,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,527. The firm has a market cap of $923.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.