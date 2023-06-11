150,000 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,028,000.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.32.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

