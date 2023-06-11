29,000 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,354. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

