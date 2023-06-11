29,850 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Acquired by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $454.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

