39,868 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 309,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 171,972 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,124,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 83,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 753,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,260. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
