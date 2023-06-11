683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 230,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.