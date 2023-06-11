683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Mativ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $7,019,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MATV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 344,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,801. The stock has a market cap of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -941.18%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.