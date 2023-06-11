683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares in the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 395,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,080. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

