683 Capital Management LLC Sells 270,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 389,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,849 shares of company stock worth $1,390,672 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 1,091,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,954. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.