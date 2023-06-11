683 Capital Management LLC Sells 341,631 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,631 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,016 shares of company stock valued at $357,965. 46.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vacasa Trading Up 5.5 %

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of VCSA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 2,274,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

