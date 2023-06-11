683 Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 1.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE HGV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile



Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

